In addition to her parents, Amber is survived by her loving sisters, Kimberly Rink Arwood, Jodi Arwood, and Hollie Vittetoe and husband Troy, brothers, Russ Arwood, and Tony Miller; grandmother, Dorothy Barnett; several nieces and nephews, Jadelyn, Claire, Ila, Bella, Jacob, and Mack; special cousins, Robby and Landon. Several other extended family members also survive.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 8:00 pm on Friday, January 6, 2017, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. A Celebration of Amber's life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, January 7, 2017, at Christian-Sells, with Eric Chapman officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation.

