Wilma R. Ford

She was preceded in death by her husband, David G. Ford; parents, Dan and Ruth Richards; and brother, Jimmy Richards.

Wilma is survived by her daughter, Kelli Easter Ford; sister, Judy Brown and husband, Therol; and brother, Donnie Richards and wife, Lydia. A graveside service will be held on Thursday at 1:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Phil Whittemore officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bloomingdale Baptist Church's AWANA Program, 3220 Bloomingdale Rd. Kingsport, TN 37660

