Troy “Fred” Steadman

ROGERSVILLE - Troy “Fred” Steadman, 52, Rogersville, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6-8:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. The funeral service will follow at 8:00 pm with Chaplain Greg Graybeal officiating. The graveside service will be held on Friday at 11:00 am at Morrison Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family. Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Fall Branch is serving the family of Troy “Fred” Steadman.