Thomas Christian Estep

He was a 2013 graduate of Clintwood High School and played baseball for the Greenwave. Thomas was a member of the Peuther Chapel Freewill Baptist Church and was in the praise band, This is the Day. Thomas was the rhythm guitarist supporting Kaitlyn Baker. He was a loving son, brother, friend and avid farmer, artist and musician.

Survivors include his mother, Cheryl Puckett Estep of Clintwood; father Greg Estep and wife Elizabeth of Wise, Virginia; his brothers, Payton Johnson of Clintwood, Seth Estep and Lara Muller of Alexandria, Virginia; one sister, Catherine Drake and husband Will of Blacksburg, Virginia; aunts and uncles, Lana Puckett and Roger Puckett, Glenda Ewing and Sim Ewing; niece Arya Drake; host of other relatives, friends and bandmates.

Celebration of life will be held at 7:00 PM Thursday, January 5, 2017 in the Howard Deel Gymnasium, Clintwood Elementary School with Joe Glenn Sluss and Kelly Fleming officiating. Visitation will be held beginning at 5:00 PM until time of service. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, January 6, 2017 in the Carty Family Cemetery Caney Ridge. Pallbearers will be James Stewart, Robert Kilgore, Trey Puckett, McKenna Robinson, all other friends and music family.

