A native of Appalachia, he had lived in Kingsport most of his life. He was a member of Sullivan Baptist Church. Stephen retired from AGC as a maintenance electrician after many years of service. He had many hobbies and loved to travel. He loved life and lived each day to the fullest.

Stephen was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace and Julia Lifford, and his sister, Tavia Sturgill.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Cathy Lifford; one daughter, Stephanie Walling and husband, George; one son, Jason Lifford and wife, Julie; two grandchildren, Griffin Lifford and Gloria Lifford; one sister, Trina Jenkins; great-aunt, Hazel Marcum; and several nieces and cousins.

A private celebration of life will be held in his honor by his immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the American Cancer Society, 871 Weisgarber Rd., Knoxville, TN 37909, or to Sullivan Baptist Church, 4152 Maplewood St., Kingsport, TN 37660.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Stephen Edward Lifford.