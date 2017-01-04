Charles, Virginia and passed away Monday, January 2, 2017 at the Heritage Hall Rehabilitation Center in Big Stone Gap, Virginia.

He was preceded in death by two sons, David P. Alsup and Bobby David Ledbetter, parents, Pete and Sue Alsup, and two brothers, Terry and Rodger Alsup.

Ronald is survived by his wife of 37 years, Jean Alsup of the home, two sons, Ronnie Alsup of Louisville, Kentucky, Billy Ledbetter and wife Becky of Columbia, South Carolina, two daughters, Wendy D. Jones and husband Charles of Staunton, Virginia, Sandy J. Clarkson and husband Thomas.

of Richmond, Virginia, one sister Sandra Hilton and husband Shelby of Glade Spring, Virginia, grandchildren, Honey Nicole Stevens, Sarah Babb, Leeann Barnes, Joshua Ledbetter, Collin Clarkson, one great-grandson Lucus Henry Babb, several nieces, nephews and friends.

MSgt. Ronald Wayne Alsup served his country in the United States Air Force for 22 years. He earned several medals, including two purple hearts while serving in Korea and Vietnam. He was a member of Independent Order of Odd Fellows, Pennington Gap, lodge number 155, Grand Chapter Royal Arch Masons in Virginia, Craig Royal Arch Chapter Number 30, The Most Worship Grand Lodge A.F. & A.M., of Virginia, Miles Lodge number 165, Pennington Gap, Virginia, as well as a life member of the American Legion Norton, Virginia Post number 0243.

Ronald spent his life serving his country and citizens of Lee County. He was a former Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy, a life member of the St. Charles rescue squad and fire department, and former member of the Pennington Gap rescue squad.

He will be greatly missed by all…….

There will be Masonic Rites and a Military Service by Shaw Air Force Base.

A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM Friday, January 6, 2017 at the Province Funeral Home Sanctuary in Pennington Gap, VA with Paul Davis, Jr. officiating.

Visitation will be from 5:00 PM Friday until the time of the service.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday at Lee Memorial Gardens in Woodway, VA.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 9:00 AM Saturday to go to the cemetery.

Memorials and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.provincefuneralhome.com We are located at 42098 E. Morgan Ave. Pennington Gap, VA 24277.

Phone 276-546-2456

Province Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family of Ronald Wayne Alsup.