Patsy Lane Durham

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Roy Durham; nephew, Corey McElroy; brothers, Jim McElroy and Nicky McElroy.

Patsy is survived by her son, Brent Montgomery, Gate City, VA; step-sons, John Durham, Roy Durham, Jr., and Rick Durham; grandchildren, Victoria Arnold, Gate City, VA and Matthew Montgomery, Kingsport, TN; step-grandchildren, Andrew Durham, Jessica Durham and Tina Durham; several great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Nancy McElroy, Weber City, VA; nieces and nephews, Christy McElroy Bradshaw, Weber City, VA, Carter McElroy, CA, and Court McElroy, AZ; along with several great nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5-6:30 p.m., Friday, January 6, 2017 at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 6:30 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Frank Gilliam officiating.

It was the wishes of Patsy to be cremated.

An online guest register is available for the Durham family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.

Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Patsy Durham.