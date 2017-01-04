James “Jim” Edward Willis

Jim attended Victory Baptist Church in Bristol, VA and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. During his younger years, he became a sharp-witted businessman in the trucking, logging, farming, and real estate ventures. He made a good living for his family as an “old fashion” country trader. Jim loved to help others and always enjoyed a good hearty prank and a laugh. . He taught others the spirit of fighting back, after being ran over by a farm tractor in 2005. He was a friend to all he met; recently he loved spending time with his buddies all over town.

Jim is survived by his daughter, Dee Willis (Bristol, VA); and son, Scott E. Willis (Bristol, VA). Jim, being an only child, is also survived by very special and loving cousins: JoAnn Houser, Tommy & June Calloway, Phil & Jane Bowery, Norma &Don Alamany, Linda & Tony Glass, Ina & Gerald Gray, and Gaynell Kegley. Also, survived by his wife’s family whom he loved as his own: Harold & Judy Moore and children, Linda Moore & Carla, Dave & Lovena Moore & children, Larry & Rose Moore and children, Joe Moore & April, Ivory Hall & Debbie and a number of loving nieces and nephews; and lifelong friends, Don Trivette, Steve Vance, Phil & Nancy Denton, and Ann Grizzle.

Visitation will be Saturday, January 7, 2017 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm, with the funeral service at 3:00 pm, at Victory Baptist Church in Bristol, VA with Dr. Austin Cook and Ethan Cook officiating. The church is located at 11101 Island Rd, Bristol, VA 24202, (276) 669-1732. Burial will be on Sunday, January 8, 2017, at 2:00 pm at East Lawn Memorial Park, located at 4997 Memorial Blvd, Kingsport, TN 37664. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Steve Vance, Norman Walls, Don Trivette, Phil Baker, Phil Denton, Buford Salyer, Lonnie Hammond, Chester White, Conley Ketron, Vic Edwards, Dr. Gerry Bacarrosa, Jimmy Henson, Grady Allen Moore, Charlie Hawkins, Ron Freeman, J.B. McReynolds, Chip Agett, and the men of the Willing Workers Sunday School class. Serving as pallbearers will be Jeff Worley, Mike Felty, Paul Moore, Ronnie Meade, Tim Hammond, Darrin McReynolds, Greg McReynolds, Roger Moore, Rain Smith, and Travis Moore.

Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 3/265.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the family.