He retired after 42 years of service from American Electric Power Company. He was a voracious outdoorsman, who loved gardening, fishing and spending time at the ocean. He also loved baseball, especially the Atlanta Braves, as well as Tennessee football and Lady Volunteers Basketball.

At the time of his death, he was one of the oldest living members of Glen Alpine United Methodist Church. He was a past member of the Sullivan Gardens Optimist Club and was a 55-year member of the Free and Accepted Masons, Johnson Lodge #274 in Fall Branch, Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 24 years, Margaret Elizabeth Gott in 1972, parents, Lott P. Gott and Myrtle Gott, and two brothers, Karl Gott and Wayne Gott.

G.W. is survived by two brothers, Leland Gott and wife Martha, Fred Gott and wife Gladys of Kingsport, two daughters, Vicki McCrary and husband Jim of Kingsport, Kay Gott of Kingsport, and son, Shannon Gott and wife Dyana of Woodstock, Georgia; grandchildren, Drew McCrary and wife Megan of Conway, South Carolina, Jenniffer Smith and husband Tim, of Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee, and Elizabeth Gott of Woodstock, Georgia; 3 great-grandchildren, Kaylee Elizabeth Smith and McKynlee Smith, Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee, Dominic Gott, Woodstock, Georgia; also many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 6, 2017 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the chapel of Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home. A Masonic Service will be conducted by the Johnson Lodge #264 FP&M, at 7:00 PM. Funeral Services will follow with Reverend Richard L. Hayes officiating.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Oak Hill Memorial Park at 10:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of George William “G.W.” Gott.