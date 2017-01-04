He was a U.S. Army Veteran, a retired employee from Save-A-Lot food stores and was a former employee of Food City.

Surviving are two sons, Brian Keith Mullins and wife Kimberly of Clintwood, VA and Jason Todd Mullins and wife Amber of Wise; three grandchildren, Brady Adan Mullins, Gavin Brant Mullins and Parker Cole Mullins; sister, Diane Meade of Wise; niece, Stephanie Meitz; nephew, Josh Meade; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Memorial services for Denver Mullins, Jr. will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Thursday, January 5, 2017 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Jim Smith officiating. Family will receive friends from 5:30 P.M. till time of services at 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 5, 2017 at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.

