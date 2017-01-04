Dee Wayne Larkins

Wayne was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and was a dedicated member of State Line Baptist Church. He was a retired employee of First American Bank and later worked for New Peoples Bank as a courier. Wayne loved southern gospel music and visiting other churches in the area. He also loved caring for his chickens.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Dallas and Ruby Cox Larkins, brother, Jay Larkins and brother-in-law, Gerald Matthews.

He is survived by his sister, Mildred Matthews, Rogersville; one niece, Lisa Crawford and husband, Tim; two nephews, Brian Caldwell and David Matthews; great niece, Heather Viers and husband, Nick; two great nephews, Travis Crawford and Brent Caldwell; special great-great niece, Gemma Viers; and many numerous friends.

Calling hours are from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Thursday at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home and anytime at the residence.

Services will be conducted Thursday at 7:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Randall Spivey, Rev. Jerry Scalf and Rev. Jerry Moore officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Morning Star Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

To leave an online message for the Larkins family, please visit us @ www.jfhonline.com

