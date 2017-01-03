Wilma R. Ford

KINGSPORT - Wilma R. Ford, 76, Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at NHC Healthcare. A graveside service will be held on Thursday at 1:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Phil Whittemore officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bloomingdale Baptist Church’s AWANA Program, 3220 Bloomingdale Rd. Kingsport, TN 37660 Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family. Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Wilma R. Ford.