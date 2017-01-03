Sandra Dale Jarrett

Sandra Dale Jarrett, 72, passed away Sunday January 1, 2016 after a brief battle with cancer. Sandra is survived by her two daughters, Michelle Peters and husband Glen and Charla Lovelace and husband Mark; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one brother Charlie Moore and wife Jenny; along with several nieces. Family will be receiving friends on Thursday January 5, 2016 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lighthouse Church, 145 Shipp Springs Rd. Kingsport TN. Services will be held at 7:00 p.m.