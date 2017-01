Samuel Bruce Gilliam

KINGSPORT - Samuel Bruce Gilliam, 64, formerly of Atlanta, Georgia who had resided for the past 10 years in Nashville passed away unexpectedly at his residence on December 20th, 2016. A visitation will be held on Wednesday (January 4, 2017) at Scott County Funeral Home from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to your local animal shelter. Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Gilliam family.