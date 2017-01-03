Rose “Rosie” Williams

KINGSPORT - Rose “Rosie” Williams, age 64, of Kingsport, formerly of Elizabethton, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2017 at her residence. A service to celebrate the life of Rose “Rosie” Williams will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 in the Chapel of Peace of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Mr. Jack Greer, minister, officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Wednesday. The graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 5, 2017 in the Buckles Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Brandon Carrier, Nathaniel Carrier, Tyler Carrier, James Williams, Jeremy Oliver and Jonathan Oliver. Honorary pallbearers will be Vaughn Carrier, Dallas Pierce, and Bill Taylor. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at 10:15 AM on Thursday, to go in procession. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.tetrickfuneralhome.com and signing the guest book. Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is serving the Williams family. Office 423 542-2232, Obituary line 543-4917