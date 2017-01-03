Patsy Lane Durham

GATE CITY, VA - Patsy Lane Durham, 79, Gate City, VA passed away on Sunday, December 31, 2016 at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, TN. The family will receive friends from 5-6:30 p.m., Friday, January 6, 2017 at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 6:30 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Frank Gilliam officiating. It was the wishes of Patsy to be cremated. An online guest register is available for the Durham family at www.gatecityfunerals.com. Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Patsy Durham.