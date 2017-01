Orena Henry Miller

Orena Henry Miller, originally of Mexico Beach, FL, 88, died Monday, January 2, 2017 at Brookdale Senior Living Center in Oxford, MS. No services are planned at this time. Waller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For additional information or to sign an online guestbook, visit our website at www.wallerfuneralhome.com or call 662-234-7971.