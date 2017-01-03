Norma Delores Davidson Jennings

We are honoring the lives of our parents, Norma Delores Davidson Jennings and Ronald Jack Jennings. Delores passed from this life December 31, 2016 and Jack preceded her in death October 31, 2014. They were members of Higher Ground Baptist Church. They are survived by daughters, Rhonda Jennings Welmers, husband Tony Welmers and son, Gerrit Welmers and wife, Stella; Lisa Renee Jennings and daughter, Brittany Sullivan, husband, Chad; great-granddaughter, Summer Abston; and sisters, Phyllis Canipe and Ireates Miller. Our parents are interred at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia.