Kenneth Leon Roberts

Kenneth Leon Roberts, 63, passed peacefully from this life into eternity following a long illness on Tuesday morning, January 3, 2017 at his home. A celebration of his life will take place at Preaching Christ Church (707 E. Sullivan St. Downtown Kingsport) on Thursday evening. The family will receive friends from 5pm – 7pm and the service will take place at 7pm with his son, Pastor Chad Roberts and Pastor Bob Howerton, officiating. Graveside service will be held at Holston View Cemetery on Friday January 6th at 10am. The family has requested in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Preaching Christ Church because the family so values the Gospel of Jesus Christ.