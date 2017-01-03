John D. Dorton (JD)

The family of John D. Dorton (JD) is deeply saddened to announce his passing on December 28, 2016, but comforted to know that he has gone to be with the Lord. He was born April 5, 1938 in Castlewood, VA where he attended Castlewood High School and Tennessee Tech in Cookeville. He went on to a career in tractor and equipment sales. His parents were John S. and Maude C. Dorton. JD is survived by his wife, Jan; Judy Bohannon, the mother of his son, John Rollins Dorton and his wife, Suzanne. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Gardner, Ben and his wife Mandy; as well as Waldo and Joan Dorton, Kenneth (Glen) and Barbara Dorton. JD's service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Grassy Creek Union Church on Highway 71 South in Castlewood, with internment following at Temple Hill Cemetery.