Earl Nelson Horton

JONESVILLE, VA - Earl Nelson Horton age 87 of the Lower Wallens Creek Community in Jonesville, VA was born in Jonesville on Thursday, October 3, 1929 and passed away Monday, January 2, 2017 at Lee Health and Rehab in Pennington Gap, VA. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM Thursday, January 5, 2017 at the Province Funeral Home Sanctuary in Jonesville, VA with John Coates officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM Thursday until the time of the service. A graveside service will be at 11:00 AM Friday at the Horton Cemetery in Jonesville, VA. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:00 AM Friday to go to the cemetery. Pall Bearers will be Mike Hawkins, Joe Hawkins, Alan Ingle, Ben Roberts, Fats Jerrell and Eric Walton. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Lone Branch Baptist Church C/O Debra Burchett 8058 Lower Wallens Creek Rd. Jonesville, VA 24263.