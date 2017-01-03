David Farrell Wells

RYE COVE, VA - David Farrell Wells, 67, of Rye Cove, went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 2, 2017 following a battle with cancer. The family will receive friends from 11 am to 1 pm on Thursday, January 5, 2017 at Scott County Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 1 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Joe Hill officiating. Music will be provided by Kaleb Kitzmiller. Burial will follow at Hills Chapel Cemetery, Mabe, VA. Pallbearers will be Mark Wells, Kevin Wells, Palmer Cumbo, Roy Trent, Kevin Helton and TJ Laney. Honorary pallbearers will be Adam Nida and Anthony Parker. Those who wish to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home to go in procession. Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Wells family.