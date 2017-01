Christopher “Kippy” Cheruk

MONROE, NC - Kippy, 59, of Monroe, NC passed away surrounded by his family on Thursday, December 29, 2016. A memorial service will be held in Virginia at a later date. Donations may be made in Kippy’s memory to Hospice of Union County, 700 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe, NC 28110. Heritage Funeral Home, Indian Trail Chapel is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.heritagecares.com