Barbara Sue Chandler

KINGSPORT - Barbara Sue Chandler, age 76, a lifelong resident of Kingsport, passed away on Saturday, December, 31, 2016, peacefully at her home with her family by her side. Graveside services will be held at 10:45 am on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City, TN. All those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:40 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church Cancer Fund.