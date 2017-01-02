Wanda Glass Mitchell

EWING, VA - Wanda Glass Mitchell, 87, was born on April 5, 1929 in Rose Hill, VA and went to be with Jesus on December 31, 2016. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5PM until 7PM at Robinette Funeral Home, Rose Hill. Funeral services will at 7PM from the funeral home chapel with Rev. David Parkey officiating. Grave side services will be conducted at 12 Noon on Thursday in the Hamblen Cemetery, Jonesville, VA Family and friends are requested to meet at the funeral home at 11:30 AM to proceed to the cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Mitchell, Rick Mitchell, Tim Mitchell, Jim Middleton, Michael Delph, DeWayne Garrett and Steve Garrett. To view obituary and leave condolences for the family please visit www.robinettefuneralhomes.com Robinette Funeral Home of Rose Hill is serving the family of Wanda Glass Mitchell.