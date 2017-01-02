Virginia "Net" Crawford

KINGSPORT - Virginia "Net" Harris Crawford, 88, of Kingsport, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Thursday evening, December 29, 2016. The family will receive friends from 5 pm to 7 pm on Monday, January 2, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, 520 Watauga Street, Kingsport or friends may call anytime at the residence. For more information call Carter-Trent Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Darrell Lawson officiating. Music will be provided by Sue Watts. A graveside service will be held at 12 pm on Tuesday January 3, 2017 at Depew's Chapel UMC Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Aaron Crawford, Jimmy Crawford, Junior Cox, Jamie Cox, Lloyd Booker and Dustin East. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Ratliff and John Ketron. Those who wish to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home at 11 am to go in procession. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting wwww.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport, is serving the Crawford family.