Joyce Anne Bellamy (Lawson)

KINGSPORT - Joyce Anne Bellamy (Lawson), 63, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 2, 2017. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow with dear friends, Garry Garretson and Tim Gilliam officiating. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 5, 2017 at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be family. Please go to www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family. Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Joyce Anne Bellamy (Lawson).