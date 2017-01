George W. “G.W.” Gott

KINGSPORT - George W. “G.W.” Gott, 88, of Kingsport, died Monday morning, January 2, 2017, at Indian Path Medical Center after a brief illness. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.