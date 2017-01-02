Frankie A. Woods

KINGSPORT - Frankie A. Woods, 89, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord Friday, December 30, 2016, at Preston Place II after a period of declining health. The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 2:00pm on Tuesday January 3, 2017 at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services. A Funeral Service will follow at 2:00pm on Tuesday January 3, 2017 in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Pastor Bob Ferguson officiating. An Entombment Committal Service will follow in the Oak Hill Mausoleum. Grandsons will serve as Pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Seedline Ministry at Gunnings Baptist Church, 213 Shipley Ferry Road, Blountville, TN 37617 and to The Pat Summitt Foundation, 520 W. Summit Hill Drive, Suite 1101, Knoxville, TN 37902. An online guest registry may be signed by visiting www.oakhillfh.com. The care of Frankie A. Woods and her family have been entrusted to Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.