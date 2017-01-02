Eugene “Gene” Lawson

GATE CITY, VA - Eugene “Gene” Lawson, 97, of Gate City, passed away on Sunday night (January 1, 2017) at Indian Path Medical Center. A visitation will be held on Wednesday (January 4, 2016) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Scott County Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow the visitation on Wednesday (January 4, 2017) at Holston View Cemetery with Rev. Paul Blessing, officiating and Jiggs Willis providing the music. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. You can send an online condolence to the family by visiting www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com. Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral is serving the Lawson family.