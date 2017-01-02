Daryl Alvis

ROGERSVILLE - Daryl Alvis, age 77, of Rogersville, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2016 at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center following a period of declining health. Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville. Funeral service will be conducted 7:00 P.M., Tuesday, January 3, 2017 in the funeral home chapel with Dr. Andy Willis officiating. Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at Highland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Food Committee or Joyce Wyatt Circle, P.O. Box 267, Rogersville, TN 37857 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com BROOME FUNERAL HOME, ROGERSVILLE is honored to serve the Alvis family.