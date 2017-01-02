Dale Short

EIDSON - Dale Short, age 75 of Eidson, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2016 at his residence. Graveside service will be 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at the Young Family Cemetery, Eidson with Rev. Willis Shankles officiating. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 P.M. Military honors will be provided by the Hawkins County Color Guard and Navy. Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com BROOME FUNERAL HOME, ROGERSVILLE is honored to serve the Short family.