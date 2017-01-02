Beulah Duff Bobrosky

KEOKEE, VA - Beulah Duff Bobrosky, 98, passed away on Saturday (Dec. 31, 2016) at Lee Health and Rehab Center in Pennington Gap, VA. A mausoleum service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday (Jan. 7, 2017) at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens (5650 Powell Valley Road) in Big Stone Gap, VA with Rev. Alan Collier officiating. The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Melrose Library, 2607 Salem Turnpike, Roanoke, VA 24017. To view the obituary online and offer condolences, please visit www.holdingfuneralhome.com. Holding Funeral Home is serving the Bobrosky family.