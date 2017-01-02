Benny D. Boggs, Sr.

KINGSPORT - Benny D. Boggs, Sr., 68, of Kingsport, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2017 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a period of declining health. The family will receive friends 6:00-7:00 pm Thursday, January 5, 2017 at Zion Chapel, 1512 Wildcat Road, Big Stone Gap, VA. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Roger Jenkins officiating.