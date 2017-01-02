Barbara Etta Begley

FT BLACKMORE, VA - Barbara Etta Begley, 54, Ft. Blackmore, VA passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at Bristol Regional Hospital. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 4, 2017 in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Bro. Robby Dockery and Rev. Garney Snavely officiating. Hass Family and Toke Hensley will provide music. Graveside services will be following the services on January 4, 2017 at Begley Cemetery, Ft. Blackmore, VA. Dustin Winston, Dewey Starnes, James Falin, Caleba Nickens, Aston Nickens, and Riley Nickens will serve as pallbearers. Family and friends will serve as honorary pallbearers. An online guest register is available for the Begley family at www.gatecityfunerals.com. Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Barbara Begley.