Virginia Ruth Wilson Poe

Virginia Ruth Wilson Poe, 95, passed on Wednesday, December 28, 2016, at NHC Rehabilitation Center in Kingsport, TN with her daughter, Linda by her side. The memorial service will be held on Monday, January 2, 2017 at Waverly Road Presbyterian Church with Rev. Collin Blair Adams officiating. An inurnment service will follow at the church columbarium. The family will receive friends at the church following the service. Honorary pallbearers will be Andrew Martin, Dr. Kevin Martin, Ben Bipes, Jackson Martin, Cooper Martin and Hudson Bipes. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Waverly Road Presbyterian Church, 1415 Waverly Road, Kingsport, TN 37664, or to Habitat for Humanity, P.O. Box 5265, Kingsport, TN 37663. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family. Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Virginia Ruth Wilson Poe.