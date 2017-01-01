Ruby Gladys Thacker

ROGERSVILLE - Ruby Gladys Thacker, age 92 of Rogersville, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2016 at Signature HealthCARE of Rogersville. Visitation hours will be 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon Tuesday, January 3, 2016 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville. Funeral service will be conducted at 12:00 Noon Tuesday, January 3, 2016 in the funeral home chapel with Chaplain Greg Graybeal officiating. Interment will follow in the County Line Cemetery.