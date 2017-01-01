Randy Scott Jones

KINGSPORT - Randy Scott Jones, 63, of Kingsport, TN passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 in the Holston Valley Medical Center. Funeral services will be 3:00 pm Monday, January 2, 2017 in the chapel of Henline-Hughes Funeral Home with Vic Young and Dean Murphy officiating. Burial will follow in the Flat Branch Cemetery in Green Mountain, NC. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Henline-Hughes Funeral Home is assisting the Jones Family.