Kenneth E. Rutherford

JONESBOROUGH - Kenneth E. Rutherford, 82, of Jonesborough, TN passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at his residence. The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St., Bristol, VA. A Graveside Service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery, Bristol, VA with Reverend Angus Shaw officiating. Pallbearers will be Frank Rutherford, Doyle Rutherford, David Rutherford, Joel Hutcheson, Andy Anderson, and Greg Turner. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be sent to Bethany Presbyterian Church, 5825 Fort Henry Dr., Kingsport, TN 37663. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Rutherford and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. (276) 669-6141.