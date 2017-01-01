Kemp Frazier Ellis

CHURCH HILL - Kemp Frazier Ellis, age 83, of Church Hill passed away on Friday, December 30, 2016, at Signature HealthCARE Nursing Home of Rogersville. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Monday, January 2, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. A Masonic Service will begin at 7:00 pm with Clay Lodge #386 F&AM presiding. A military graveside service will be held at 10:45 am on Tuesday, January 3, 2016 at Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wills Cemetery Mowing Fund C/O Lorraine “Lucy Ellis, located at, 5610 Carters Valley Rd. Mt. Carmel, TN 37645. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is proudly serving the Ellis family.