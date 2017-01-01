Jim Durnin

KINGSPORT - Chester James (Jim) Durnin, of Kingsport, passed peace-fully from this life on Wednesday, December 28, 2016, surrounded by loving family in his home. Jim's legacy of children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren honor and celebrate his life and invite friends to a reception at Carter Trent Funeral Home, 520 Watauga Street, Kingsport on Monday, January 2, from 4 pm to 6 pm. The family wishes to thank Terenda Kennedy and Dr. David Franzus for their kindness and care. Donations in Jim's honor may be made to The USO or VFW. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport, is serving the Durnin family.