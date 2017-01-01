James David Rowe

James David Rowe age 80, went to be with the Lord surrounded by his family on Thursday, December 29, 2016. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 12:00 P.M. to 1:00 P.M. Wednesday January 4th at Trinity Memorial Centers (Kingsport Location). A memorial service will follow at 1:00 P.M. The committal service will follow at East Lawn Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be family. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family. You may visit Trinitymemorialcenters.com to send a message of condolence or flowers to the family.