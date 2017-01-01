James David Rowe
Today at 8:54 AM
James David Rowe age 80, went to be with the Lord surrounded by his family on Thursday, December 29, 2016. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 12:00 P.M. to 1:00 P.M. Wednesday January 4th at Trinity Memorial Centers (Kingsport Location). A memorial service will follow at 1:00 P.M. The committal service will follow at East Lawn Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be family. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family. You may visit Trinitymemorialcenters.com to send a message of condolence or flowers to the family.