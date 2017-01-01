Hope Pearson Self

CENTERVILLE, OH - Hope Pearson Self, age 92 of Centerville, OH formerly of Rogersville, passed away peacefully in the early hours of Thursday, December 29, 2016 at Alive Hospice in Nashville, TN. Visitation hours will be 12:00 Noon to 2:00 P.M., Monday, January 2, 2017 at the Persia Baptist Church, Rogersville, TN. Funeral service will be conducted 2:00 P.M., Monday, January 2, 2017 at the Persia Baptist Church with Rev. Billy Ray Courtney officiating. Burial will follow in the Persia Community Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Advancement Services, Tennessee Technological University, P.O. Box 5111, Cookeville, TN. 38505. Make checks payable to TTU and write John and Hope Self Scholarship on the memo portion of the check.