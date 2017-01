Helen Joyce Vance

ROGERSVILLE - Helen Joyce Vance of Rogersville, Passed away Saturday, December 31, 2016, after a short illness. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2017, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m. Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at McKinney Cemetery. Condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.