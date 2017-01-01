Carl Walter Reeves

SURGOINSVILLE - Carl Walter Reeves, age 88, of Surgoinsville went to be with the Lord Saturday, December 31, 2016, after an extended illness. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 2, 2017, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Ray Mullins officiating. Graveside services will follow in Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.