Penny R. Smith

KINGSPORT - Penny R. Smith, 54, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord Tuesday morning, December 27, 2016, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center due to complications from diabetes and renal failure. A gathering of family and friends will be from 6-8 pm Monday, January 2, 2017, at Shades of Grace Church, 313 E. Sullivan Street, Kingsport, TN 37660. Rev. Will Shewey will officiate. A formal memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Hamlett-Dobson Kingsport is serving the family of Penny R. Smith.