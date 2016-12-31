Patsy Doreen Gerfin

WISE, VA - Patsy Doreen Gerfin, 79, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 following a long hard battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Funeral services for Patsy Gerfin will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Monday, January 2, 2017 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Pastor Paul Davis officiating. Family will receive friends from 5:30 P.M. till time of services at 7:00 P.M. Monday, January 2, 2017 at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. Graveside committal services and burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, January 3, 2017 in the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens in Big Stone Gap, VA. Family and friends will meet at 10:15 A.M. Tuesday at the funeral home to go to the cemetery in procession. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family. Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton RD SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.