Roger Dale Lewis

NICKELSVILLE, VA - In loving memory of Roger D. Lewis passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, TN. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. -2:00p.m., Saturday, December 31, 2016 at Gate City Funeral Home or anytime at the home of his daughter, Melissa. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Jerry Smith officiating. Rev. Jerry Smith will provide music. Graveside services will be following the services on December 31, 2016 at Lawson Confederate Cemetery, Snowflake, VA. Friends and family will serve as pallbearers. An online guest register is available for the Lewis family at www.gatecityfunerals.com. Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Roger Dale Lewis.