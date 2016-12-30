Phyllis A. Reed Culbertson

NICKELSVILLE, VA - Phyllis A. Reed Culbertson of Nickelsville, VA went to be with her Lord on December 29, 2016 from Parkinson's disease with her loving family and special caregivers by her side. The family will receive friends from 5 pm to 7 pm on Sunday, January 1, 2017 at Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. A funeral Service will be held at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with her son, Minister Craig Culbertson officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11 am on Monday January 23, 2017 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Pallbearers will be grandsons, Jeremy Moody, Caleb, Joshua and Jonathan Culbertson, son-in-law, Craig Ansell and nephew, Allen Kilgore. Those who wish to attend are asked to meet at the Funeral home by 10:15 am.