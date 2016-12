Penny R. Smith

KINGSPORT - Penny R. Smith, 54, Kingsport, TN, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center. The complete arrangements will be announced in Sunday’s edition of the Times News by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Please go to www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.